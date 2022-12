December 10, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - ERODE

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,649. Three persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem and Namakkal districts reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are three active cases in Salem and no active cases in Namakkal district.