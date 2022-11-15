Erode reports two new COVID-19 cases

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,609. While one person was discharged, 20 persons continued to be under treatment.
Salem district reported three and Namakkal district two cases.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
ADVERTISEMENT
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 26 active cases in Salem and eight in Namakkal district.
ADVERTISEMENT