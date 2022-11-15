Erode reports two new COVID-19 cases

November 15, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,609. While one person was discharged, 20 persons continued to be under treatment.

 Salem district reported three and Namakkal district two cases.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 26 active cases in Salem and eight in Namakkal district.

