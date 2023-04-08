Erode reports two new cases of COVID-19

Erode reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,715.
While two persons were discharged, 15 persons continue to be under treatment.
April 08, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - ERODE
