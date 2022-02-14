Erode reports two deaths, 98 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Monday reported two deaths and 98 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,052.

While 376 persons were discharged, the district had 1,766 active cases as on Monday. The death of two persons took the district’s toll to 732.

The daily caseload of COVID-19 cases reduced to 86 in Salem on Monday. According to health officials, 42 cases were indigenous and 20 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district reported 51 cases, all indigenous.

Krishnagiri district recorded 22 new cases and the overall tally rose to 59,428. While 184 persons were discharged, the district had 763 active cases as on Monday.. Dharmapuri recorded 14 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 36,048. While 84 persons were discharged, the district had 369 active cases as on Monday.