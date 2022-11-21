Erode reports three new COVID-19 cases

November 21, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - ERODE

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,630. While three person were discharged, 24 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported one new case and Namakkal reported zero new case on Monday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 21 active cases in Salem and six active cases in Namakkal district.