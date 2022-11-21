Erode reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,630. While three person were discharged, 24 persons continue to be under treatment.
Salem district reported one new case and Namakkal reported zero new case on Monday.
Trending
- Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
- Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
ADVERTISEMENT
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 21 active cases in Salem and six active cases in Namakkal district.
ADVERTISEMENT