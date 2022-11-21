Erode reports three new COVID-19 cases

November 21, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,630. While three person were discharged, 24 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported one new case and Namakkal reported zero new case on Monday.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 21 active cases in Salem and six active cases in Namakkal district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US