Erode reports three new COVID-19 cases

November 20, 2022 - Salem

Erode district reported three new COVID-19 cases while Salem and Krishnagiri districts reported two cases each, and there were no new cases in Dharmapuri and Namakkal on Sunday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 26 active cases in Krishnagiri district, 24 cases in Erode, 22 cases in Salem, eight cases in Namakkal and three active cases in Dharmapuri district.

