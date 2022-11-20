Erode reports three new COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported three new COVID-19 cases while Salem and Krishnagiri districts reported two cases each, and there were no new cases in Dharmapuri and Namakkal on Sunday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 26 active cases in Krishnagiri district, 24 cases in Erode, 22 cases in Salem, eight cases in Namakkal and three active cases in Dharmapuri district.
Trending
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
- India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
- PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
- Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
ADVERTISEMENT
Ends.
ADVERTISEMENT