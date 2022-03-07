Erode reports three new COVID-19 cases
Erode district on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,644. While 19 persons were discharged, 69 people were under treatment.
Only three cases were reported in Salem on Monday. According to health officials two cases were indigenous, and one patient returned from Erode.
In Namakkal, only one case was reported on Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.