Erode reports three COVID-19 cases
Erode district on Saturday reported three new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,658. While seven persons were discharged, 32 people were under treatment.
Salem district reported two positive cases on Saturday. According to health officials, both cases were indigenous. Only one indigenous case was reported in Namakkal.
