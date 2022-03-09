Erode reports three COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported three new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,649. While 12 persons were discharged, 48 people were under treatment.

Salem district reported two fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,27,347. While 14 persons were discharged, the district had 54 active cases.

No COVID-19 cases were reported in Namakkal district while nine persons were discharged and 26 persons were under treatment. The overall tally in the district is 67,990.

Krishnagiri recorded zero COVID cases, while six persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 22 as of Wednesday. A total of 59,611 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri also recorded zero cases, while two persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was nine. As of date, a total 36,174 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.