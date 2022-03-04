Erode reports nine new COVID-19 cases
Erode district on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,631. While 36 persons were discharged, 119 people were under treatment.
Nine COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and four cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.
In Namakkal, four cases were reported.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.