Erode reports nine COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported nine new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,616. While 86 persons were discharged, 194 people were under treatment.

Salem district reported 10 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,27,309. While 26 persons were discharged, the district had 141 active cases.

Namakkal district reported three cases, which took the overall tally to 67,975. While 20 persons were discharged, 99 persons were under treatment.