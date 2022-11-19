Erode reports four new COVID-19 cases

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,624. While four person were discharged, 24 persons continued to be under treatment.
Salem district reported two new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported no new case on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 21 active cases in Salem and eight active cases in Namakkal district.
