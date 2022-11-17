Erode reports four new COVID-19 cases

November 17, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,617. While one person was discharged, 24 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported five cases and Namakkal nil case.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 24 active cases in Salem and seven in Namakkal district.