Erode reports four new COVID-19 case

Erode district reported four new COVID-19 cases, while Salem reported one case. Namakkal reported nil on Thursday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 22 active cases in Erode, 13 in Salem and four in Namakkal district.
November 24, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST
Erode district reported four new COVID-19 cases, while Salem reported one case. Namakkal reported nil on Thursday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 22 active cases in Erode, 13 in Salem and four in Namakkal district.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE