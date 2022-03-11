Erode reports four COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 21,32,655. While 10 persons were discharged, 36 were under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded four cases, and seven cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 14 as of Friday. A total of 59,616 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded four fresh cases and three cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 10. As of date, a total 36,179 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Namakkal on Friday, both cases were indigenous. One indigenous case was reported in Salem.