Erode reports 906 newcases

Erode district on Wednesday reported 906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,13,191. While 317 persons were discharged, 3,955 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll in the district to 718.

Salem district reported 785 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,07,555. While 268 persons were discharged, 3,706 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 359 cases taking the tally to 57,058. While 139 persons were discharged, 1,843 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 523.

Krishnagiri recorded 638 cases, and 195 cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district stood at 2524 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 47,463 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded 221 fresh cases, 82 cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district was 1138. As of date, a total 30,541 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.