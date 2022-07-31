Erode reports 83 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Sunday reported 83 new cases of COVID-19.

Salem reported 67 new cases, Krishnagiri 44 cases, Namakkal 35 cases and Dharmapuri 12 cases.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there were 473 active cases in Salem, 447 cases in Erode, 282 cases in Krishnagiri, 212 cases in Namakkal and 90 cases in Dharmapuri.