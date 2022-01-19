Erode reports 777 new COVID-19 cases

Erode

19 January 2022 00:24 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 777 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,12,283.

While 237 persons were discharged after treatment, 3,366 persons were under treatment. One person died of COVID-19 and the district’s toll rose to 716.

532 cases in Salem

Salem district reported 532 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,06,768. While 215 persons were discharged, 3,187 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 1,733. Namakkal district reported 295 cases, which took the overall tally to 56,698. While 92 persons were discharged, 1,623 persons were under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 371 new cases and Dharmapuri 172 fresh cases.