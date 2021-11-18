Erode reports 76 new COVID-19 cases

18 November 2021 23:22 IST

Erode district on Thursday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 1,05,485.

Salem reported 43 positive cases. According to health officials, 35 cases were indigenous and 17 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 33 cases and one death were reported.

Krishnagiri reported five new cases and Dharmapuri saw 11 fresh cases on Thursday.