Erode district on Saturday reported 76 fresh COVID-19 cases.

As per bulletin, the district has 799 active cases.

Salem reported 43 new cases, of which 28 cases were indigenous and 13 were reported in the Corporation limits. One person died of COVID-19 in Salem.

Namakkal reported 37 new cases, all indigenous.

Coimbatore district reported 134 new cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 2,48,177 cases.