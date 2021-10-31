Erode reports 75 new cases, two deaths

Erode

31 October 2021 23:50 IST

Erode district on Sunday reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,04,303.

While 94 persons were discharged, the district has 809 active cases. Two persons died, raising the toll to 686.

Salem district reported 58 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 99,893. While 67 persons were discharged, there were 589 active cases as on Sunday. One person died, raising the toll to 1,685.

Namakkal district reported 43 new cases, taking the overall tally to 52,245.

While 51 persons were discharged, 494 are under treatment.