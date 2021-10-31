Coimbatore

Erode reports 75 new cases, two deaths

Erode district on Sunday reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,04,303.

While 94 persons were discharged, the district has 809 active cases. Two persons died, raising the toll to 686.

Salem district reported 58 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 99,893. While 67 persons were discharged, there were 589 active cases as on Sunday. One person died, raising the toll to 1,685.

Namakkal district reported 43 new cases, taking the overall tally to 52,245.

While 51 persons were discharged, 494 are under treatment.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 11:51:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-reports-75-new-cases-two-deaths/article37275519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY