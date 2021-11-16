Erode reports 75 fresh COVID-19 cases

16 November 2021 22:49 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 1,05,342. While 72 persons were discharged, 783 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 693.

Salem district saw 38 positive cases. According to health officials, 21 cases were indigenous and 13 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 32 cases were reported. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

