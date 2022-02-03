Erode reports 689 fresh COVID-19 cases

03 February 2022 23:56 IST

Erode district on Thursday reported 689 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,29,329.

While 1,023 persons were discharged, 8,031 continue to be under treatment.

The daily load of COVID-19 positive cases reduced to 578 in Salem on Thursday.

According to health officials, 371 cases were indigenous and 146 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 337 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri reported 335 new cases and one death. Dharmapuri saw 136 fresh cases.