Erode reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

Erode

05 November 2021 23:18 IST

Erode on Friday reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,04,641. While 59 persons were discharged, 734 are under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 689.

Salem district reported 56 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,00,086. While 45 persons were discharged, 606 are under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 1,688. Namakkal district reported 41 cases, taking the tally to 52,472. While 49 persons were discharged, 458 are under treatment.

One person died, raising the toll to 502. Krishnagiri reported 12 new cases and the number of active cases stood at 194 as of Friday. A total of 43,643 cases were reported so far in the district.

Dharmapuri saw 14 fresh cases. There were 168 active cases. As of date, a total 28,500 cases were reported in the district so far.