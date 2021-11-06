Erode reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Erode

06 November 2021 23:45 IST

Erode district on Saturday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,04,693.

While 61 persons were discharged, 724 are under treatment. One person died of COVID-19 and the district’s toll rose to 690.

Salem district reported 54 fresh cases and the overall tally rose to 1,00,241. While 51 persons were discharged, the district had 610 active cases as on Saturday.

Namakkal district reported 39 cases, taking the overall tally to 52,511. While 45 persons were discharged, 452 are under treatment.