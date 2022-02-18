Erode reports 64 new COVID-19 cases
Erode district on Friday reported 64 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,326. While 191 persons were discharged after treatment, 1,141 persons are under treatment.
Salem district reported 43 new cases on Friday. According to health officials, 41 cases were indigenous and 21 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district reported 22 cases, all indigenous.
