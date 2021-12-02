Erode reports 64 fresh COVID-19 cases

Salem sees 45 fresh cases, two deaths

Erode district on Wednesday reported 64 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,06,376.

While 68 persons were discharged, the district had 797 active cases.

Salem district reported 45 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,01,392. While 43 persons were discharged, 499 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 1,706. Namakkal district reported 40 cases and the overall tally stood at 53,534. While 32 persons were discharged, the district had 484 active cases.

Krishnagiri recorded eight fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 43,848. While seven persons were discharged after recovery, the district had 87 active cases.

Dharmapuri recorded nine fresh cases on Wednesday, and the overall tally stood at 28,820. While 14 persons were discharged, the district had 119 active cases on the day.