Coimbatore

Erode reports 64 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported 64 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,06,376.

While 68 persons were discharged, the district had 797 active cases.

Salem district reported 45 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,01,392. While 43 persons were discharged, 499 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 1,706. Namakkal district reported 40 cases and the overall tally stood at 53,534. While 32 persons were discharged, the district had 484 active cases.

Krishnagiri recorded eight fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 43,848. While seven persons were discharged after recovery, the district had 87 active cases.

Dharmapuri recorded nine fresh cases on Wednesday, and the overall tally stood at 28,820. While 14 persons were discharged, the district had 119 active cases on the day.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 12:03:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-reports-64-fresh-covid-19-cases/article37797894.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY