09 December 2021 23:24 IST

Erode district reported 60 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday.

As per the bulletin, there are 705 active cases in the district.

In Salem, 42 persons tested positive on Thursday. Namakkal distrcit reported 38 fresh cases.

As per the bulletin, one death was reported in Erode and two deaths in Namakkal.