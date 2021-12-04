Erode reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Friday reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 1,06,492.

While 64 persons were discharged after recovery, the district had 776 active cases as on Friday.

Salem district on Friday reported 41 fresh cases and three deaths.

According to health officials, 35 cases were indigenous and 11 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 43 new cases, all indigenous.

Nine indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri, and 10 cases in Krishnagiri.