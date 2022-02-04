Erode reports 576 newCOVID-19 cases

Erode district on Friday reported 576 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,29,871. While 915 persons were discharged, 7,657 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 726.

The daily load of positive cases reduced to 435 in Salem. According to health officials, 311 cases were indigenous and 123 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

A total of 263 positive cases were reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 221 COVID-19 cases, and 785 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 4,674 as of Friday. A total of 58,761 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded 127 fresh cases, 304 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 2,169. As of date, a total of 35,598 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.