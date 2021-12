Erode reports 56 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode

07 December 2021 23:52 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,06,700. While 67 persons were discharged, 722 persons are under treatment.

Salem district reported 43 new cases and one death on Tuesday. According to health officials, 39 cases were indigenous and 18 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district reported 38 fresh cases, all indigenous.

Krishnagiri district recorded 13 new cases and Dharmapuri four fresh cases.

