Coimbatore12 December 2021 00:13 IST
Erode reports 54 fresh COVID-19 cases
Erode district reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 1,06,923.
While 69 persons were discharged, 670 persons continue to be under treatment.
Two persons died, raising the toll to 702.
Salem saw 43 positive cases on Saturday.
According to health officials, 34 cases were indigenous and 14 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.
In Namakkal, 49 cases were reported.
