Erode reports 53 fresh COVID-19 cases

13 December 2021 23:24 IST

Erode district reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 1,07,016.

While 68 persons were discharged, 621 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll to 705.

In Salem, 43 COVID-19 cases were reported. In Namakkal, 47 new cases were reported. Krishnagiri saw 13 fresh cases and Dharmapuri nine cases.

