Erode reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Tuesday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,07,065.

A total of 65 persons were discharged after treatment and the district had 605 active cases as on Tuesday.

Of the 42 fresh cases reported in Salem district on Tuesday, 29 cases were indigenous and 16 cases were in the Corporation limits. As per bulletin, one death was reported in Salem

Namakkal district reported 42 new cases, all indigenous. Eight cases were reported in Dharmapuri and 10 cases in Krishnagiri.

A total of 107 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported 44 new cases.