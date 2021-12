Erode reports 51 fresh COVID-19 cases

Salem

13 December 2021 00:24 IST

Erode district on Sunday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.

The district had 641 active cases as on Sunday. Salem district reported 42 fresh cases and two deaths. According to health officials, 28 cases were indigenous and 17 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district reported 45 new cases and two deaths. Dharmapuri had 10 new cases and Krishnagiri 14 fresh cases.

