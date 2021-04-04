Erode reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

04 April 2021 00:14 IST

Erode district reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 15,474. While 26 persons were discharged, 236 persons continue to be under treatment.

As many as 62 positive cases were reported in Salem of which 54 were indigenous. Eight patients returned from Chennai, Karur and Namakkal.

In Namakkal, 27 cases were reported, six patients returned from Patna, Rajasthan, Coimbatore, Salem and Krishnagiri.

