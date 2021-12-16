Erode reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

16 December 2021 23:54 IST

Erode district reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 1,07,151.

While 51 persons were discharged, 582 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 39 persons tested positive on Thursday.

In Namakkal, 36 new cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Seven indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and six cases in Dharmapuri.

As per the bulletin, three deaths were reported in Salem.

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 104 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 113 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,140 active cases on Thursday.