Coimbatore

Erode reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 1,07,151.

While 51 persons were discharged, 582 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 39 persons tested positive on Thursday.

In Namakkal, 36 new cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Seven indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and six cases in Dharmapuri.

As per the bulletin, three deaths were reported in Salem.

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 104 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 113 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,140 active cases on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2021 11:56:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-reports-47-new-covid-19-cases/article37972522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY