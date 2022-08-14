Erode reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while Erode reported 46 cases, Namakkal 19 cases, Dharmapuri 11 cases and Krishnagiri 47 cases.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are active 329 cases in Salem, 337 cases in Erode, 140 cases in Namakkal, 286 cases in Krishnagiri and 48 active cases in Dharmapuri district.