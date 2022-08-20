Erode reports 43 new COVID-19 cases
Erode district reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, while Salem reported 36 cases and Namakkal 16 new cases on Saturday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 245 active cases in Salem district, 312 in Erode and 109 active cases in Namakkal district.
