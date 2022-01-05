Erode reports 43 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode

05 January 2022 21:56 IST

Krishnagiri saw 23 new cases and one death

Erode district on Wednesday reported 43 fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,07,933.

While 47 persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 384 active cases on the day.

Salem district reported 75 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 1,02,719. There were 371 active cases in the district and 31 persons were discharged after treatment.

Namakkal district reported 33 new cases, taking the overall tally to 54,669. While 21 persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 205 active cases on Wednesday.

Krishnagiri recorded 23 new cases and one death. The district’s overall tally stood at 44,176 cases. While six persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 88 active cases.

Dharmapuri recorded eight fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 29,040, While three persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 61 active cases as on Wednesday.