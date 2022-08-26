Erode reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 26, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode district on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,488.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 41 persons were discharged, 312 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 40 new cases and Namakkal 13 cases.

A bulletin issued by the Health Department said that there were 263 active cases in Salem and 91 cases in Namakkal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app