Erode reports 42 new COVID-19 cases
A total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode district on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,488.
While 41 persons were discharged, 312 persons continue to be under treatment.
Salem district reported 40 new cases and Namakkal 13 cases.
A bulletin issued by the Health Department said that there were 263 active cases in Salem and 91 cases in Namakkal.
