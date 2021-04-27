Erode reports 414 new cases

27 April 2021 23:30 IST

Erode district reported 414 new COVID-19cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 19,811. While 233 persons were discharged, 2,656 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the tally to 157.

In Salem, as many as 456 positive cases were reported. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 282 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. As per bulletin, five persons aged 54, 50, 60, 66 and 58 died of the disease in Salem. Namakkal saw 238 fresh cases, all were indigenous.

