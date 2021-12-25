Erode reports 41 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode district, on Saturday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,07,563. While 54 persons were discharged, 524 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 27 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,02,340. While 38 persons were discharged, 395 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 1,725. Namakkal district reported 23 cases, taking the tally to 54,452. While 34 persons were discharged, 382 continue to be under treatment.