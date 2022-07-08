Erode reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Friday reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 1,33,039. While 27 persons were discharged, 233 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district 20 new cases on Friday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are 275 active cases in Salem district and 152 active cases in Namakkal district.