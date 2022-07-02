Erode reports 34 new COVID-19 cases
Erode district reported 34 new cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 1,32,876. While six persons were discharged, 131 persons continue to be under treatment.
Salem reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal 13 new cases on Saturday. As per the bulletin, there are 186 active cases in Salem and 70 active cases in Namakkal.
