Erode reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

28 March 2021 23:55 IST

Erode district reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 15,252. While 18 persons were discharged, 172 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem 47 new cases were reported and all were indigenous. In Namakkal, 22 cases were reported. Four patients returned from Erode, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Rajasthan.

In Dharmapuri, nine indigenous cases were reported and in Krishnagiri 22 cases.

