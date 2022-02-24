Erode reports 25 COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Thursday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,534. While 93 persons were discharged, 618 persons were under treatment.

A total of 17 cases were reported in Salem. Health officials said 13 cases were indigenous and five cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 14 cases were reported. All cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded eight cases and 34 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 178 cases as of Thursday. A total of 59,564 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded five fresh cases and, 23 cases discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district was 100. As of date, a total 36,154 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.